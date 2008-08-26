Six Fun Things to Do With Serious Military Hardware at a Russian Armaments Show

The International Defence Exhibition of Land Forces went down in Moscow this past weekend, and it seems like it was a pretty a great time, judging from these photos sent in to our good friends at English Russia. First stop, obviously, is to strap on the Tevas and nautical print Hawaiian shirt for a quick sit in this bad-arse anti-aircraft (I think?) battery. And as you can imagine, that's not all the fun to be had for the whole family with all the heavy weapons around.



You could also have a refreshing break with a water bottle next to this Dok-Ing Croatian mine-sweeper.



Give the kids a chance to see what it's like to look down the firing sights of a shoulder-launched missile.



Or, better yet, the sights of this gigantic cannon.



Fondly stroke a grenade launcher, perhaps.



Or stand on the business end of some pretty demonic-looking UAVs on their launch sleds.

Plenty more fun to be had over at: [English Russia]