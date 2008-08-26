Six Fun Things to Do With Serious Military Hardware at a Russian Armaments Show

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The International Defence Exhibition of Land Forces went down in Moscow this past weekend, and it seems like it was a pretty a great time, judging from these photos sent in to our good friends at English Russia. First stop, obviously, is to strap on the Tevas and nautical print Hawaiian shirt for a quick sit in this bad-arse anti-aircraft (I think?) battery. And as you can imagine, that's not all the fun to be had for the whole family with all the heavy weapons around.


You could also have a refreshing break with a water bottle next to this Dok-Ing Croatian mine-sweeper.


Give the kids a chance to see what it's like to look down the firing sights of a shoulder-launched missile.


Or, better yet, the sights of this gigantic cannon.


Fondly stroke a grenade launcher, perhaps.


Or stand on the business end of some pretty demonic-looking UAVs on their launch sleds.

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
