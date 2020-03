A cruel, very talented man named Dean T. Fraser has decided that our Simpsons, Batman, Iron Man, Spiderman, Halo, and miscellaneous superheroes, supervillain, and sci-fi fetishes weren't enough on their own, so he Simpsonised them all. Now, if anyone makes any of the characters in this amazing gallery out of Lego, I will spontaneously self-combust in a fiery ball of nerdgasmic lust.

We want a "DC vs Marvel: the Springfield Wars" miniseries now. [Springfield Punx, Thanks Oscar]