Simplify Media For iPhone Streams Your iTunes Library (Plus 30 Of Your Friends') To Your Phone

The previously jailbreak-only Simplify Media has just hit the iTunes App Store, allowing you to stream your entire iTunes music library (plus up to 30 of your friends') to your iPhone. The official app has all the features of the old version, including album art, lyrics and artist bios, plus works over EDGE, 3G and Wi-FI. It's free for the first 100k downloaders, so we can't think of any reason why you wouldn't want to use this seeing as it gives your phone an essentially unlimited amount of storage space. Video demo after the jump.

[Apple]