Silverlit RC Ducati Motorcycle Racer Leans Into Turns Around Your Furniture

There are plenty of RC cars and motorcycles out there today, so what Silverlit did with this 1:12 scale red racer is throw on a working driver and let him have some say in where the sportbike is going. Thanks to an on board gyro, the rider actually leans from side-to-side, just like those crazy guys I see whipping around European courses on Speedvision. The US$96 racer also has an active throttle control and spring suspension, which you'll see in the video, just in case you like to name your RC motorcycle racers Evel Knievel.

The RC Ducati hits kitchen floors this September. [Red 5 via Geek Alerts]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
If there’s one thing you can say about Porsche, it’s that they have an almost preternatural ability to sense what drivers really, really want from their cars. Porsche’s new announcement about their newly-developed direct printing tech really reinforces this idea: finally, after years of unrequited desire, Porsche will allow buyers to print a giant version of their fingerprint on their hoods. Finally, right?

