Silverlit RC Ducati Motorcycle Racer Leans Into Turns Around Your Furniture

There are plenty of RC cars and motorcycles out there today, so what Silverlit did with this 1:12 scale red racer is throw on a working driver and let him have some say in where the sportbike is going. Thanks to an on board gyro, the rider actually leans from side-to-side, just like those crazy guys I see whipping around European courses on Speedvision. The US$96 racer also has an active throttle control and spring suspension, which you'll see in the video, just in case you like to name your RC motorcycle racers Evel Knievel.

The RC Ducati hits kitchen floors this September. [Red 5 via Geek Alerts]