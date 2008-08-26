Shooter Fire Extinguisher Adds a Little Nerf-iness to Battling Blazes

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Were the humble, boring old fire extinguisher to be reworked in the style of this concept design, dubbed Shooter, they'd be grabbed from the wall and used inappropriately in offices waaaay more frequently. Because, as its name suggests, the device is meant to behave like a friendly Nerf-style grenade launcher, aiming plastic pellets of CO2 into the flames. This has the advantage of keeping you away from the fire, with a better range than throw-style pellets, and less complication than a standard sprayer version. And more fun/danger at the office Christmas party too. [Yanko Design]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
If there’s one thing you can say about Porsche, it’s that they have an almost preternatural ability to sense what drivers really, really want from their cars. Porsche’s new announcement about their newly-developed direct printing tech really reinforces this idea: finally, after years of unrequited desire, Porsche will allow buyers to print a giant version of their fingerprint on their hoods. Finally, right?

