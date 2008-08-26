Shooter Fire Extinguisher Adds a Little Nerf-iness to Battling Blazes

Were the humble, boring old fire extinguisher to be reworked in the style of this concept design, dubbed Shooter, they'd be grabbed from the wall and used inappropriately in offices waaaay more frequently. Because, as its name suggests, the device is meant to behave like a friendly Nerf-style grenade launcher, aiming plastic pellets of CO2 into the flames. This has the advantage of keeping you away from the fire, with a better range than throw-style pellets, and less complication than a standard sprayer version. And more fun/danger at the office Christmas party too. [Yanko Design]