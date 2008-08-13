Shocker: iPhone 3G Faster, Stronger, Better in Ad Than In Real Life

Hey, did you know that advertising misleads you? Like, products might not perform as exceptionally, look as hot or taste as yummy as they do in slickly produced ads? The iPhone 3G not cruising the internets as briskly as Apple's ads depict might be a big bucket of "duh," but this comparison video shows just how stark the contrast is—while Apple never promises your real world experience will be the same, it is sorta misleading. Like, it would trick my mum, and that's not cool. [YouTube - Thanks Robert!]