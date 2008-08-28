Sharp Aquos XS1 is Crazy Concept No More

Sharp showed off an impressively anorexic concept display at IFA last year, and this year they've turned it into production reality. In 52- and 65-inch sizes, the Sharp XS1 LCD TV is a hair less than an inch thick (23mm 0r .9 inches) and displays 1080p, 100Hz (this is Europe) and a contrast ratio of 10,000:1. Slated for release in the UK this October, we still don't know the price and/or whether or not chubby Americans will be allowed to be seen in the same room with such a svelte TV.

The company has also just announced the BD-HP21H Blu-ray player and D65 "premium" televisions—also both for Europe. For more info on those models, here's the full release:

XS1 AQUOS Series - Ultra large, ultra slim LCD TV

Exploiting the latest in LCD technology, the new flagship series of LCDs produced by Sharp, the XS1 series, have transcended the boundaries of the modern TV. With the world's slimmest TV body at just 2.3 cms and available in 52" and 65", these TVs make a bold statement. Despite this, because they are so skinny, they are very light and can even be mounted on the wall.

With the technology to complement their stunning appearance, the XS1 series come equipped with a 6ms response time and an advanced contrast ratio of 10,000:1, images are crystal clear and watching anything becomes a pleasure. With a slim, detachable speaker system and five 2.1 channel speakers, sound is reproduced with complete accuracy. The XS1 is also fitted with a gallery mode, which enables images from a USB stick to be displayed in Full-HD, either as a slideshow or as an interior centrepiece.

Incorporating 100-hertz picture enhancement technology and offering Full-HD resolution of 1,920 x1,080p, the XS1 series are the next stage in LCD TV evolution.

D65E AQUOS Series - Sharp's new premium range

This premium quality series, in Sharp's signature slim-line, piano black finish, boasts a design packed with functionality and elegance. With a dynamic contrast ratio of 20,000:1 and a brightness of 450 cd/m2, the image clarity of this series is superb. This, combined with the built-in DVB terrestrial tuner, means that when combined with high-definition signals in 1080p format, the picture quality is phenomenal.

The D65 series also comes with High-Fidelity sound and a 10w audio output to ensure the sound quality is as crystal-clear as the on-screen image. With an environmentally conscious design which includes low-power standby and an energy-save feature to reduce power consumption, the D65 series is designed to increase the enjoyment of TV watching for the style-conscious homeowner. The 65 AQUOS series will be available in 32", 37", 46" and 52" models.

BD-HP21H Blu-ray player - Sharp's first cinema-quality Blu-ray player

Whereas many Blu-ray players on market cannot release the full potential of Blu-ray discs, Sharp's new BD-HP21H is able to produce colourful, detailed and vibrant colour. Combined with the 24-hertz frame rate - the same rate used for cinema content, any on-screen motion is rendered as smoothly and naturally as would be expected on the big screen. Designed with a 1.1 profile and with Bonusview functionality, the BD-HP21H offers users the opportunity to take advantage of picture-in-picture and simultaneous play functions to offer a more interactive viewing experience. The BD-HP21H also has a Quick-start mode designed to reduce power consumption and a Jpeg playback feature so pictures can be viewed in High-Definition quality.

Compatible with the latest High-Definition formats, and developed to incorporate Sharp's signature black finish and slim profile, The BD-HP21H is a beautiful match for any of the new range of AQUOS LCD TVs.