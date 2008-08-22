How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sexual Gadgets Can Now Be Seized at US Borders Too

First it was liquid bottles. Then laptops. And now they are seizing our penis extensors, penis pumpers, and other sexual gadgets. The FDA is saying that they represent a real risk and federal border agents have now a guideline to confiscate them at US territory entry points. The list would be hilarious if it weren't so surreal and stupid:

• Mechanical stretching devices, which "employ weights or lines tied to other parts of the body such as the knee, to affect tension on the penis.

• Vacuum operating devices, "those employing a sealing principle in the area of the base of the penis and an evacuation mechanism to drop the atmospheric pressure around the penis, thereby affecting increased blood flow."

• Constrictive rings, which "constrict the base of the penis after erection has been achieved and cause the erection to be maintained by blocking the normal circulation of blood from the penis."

• Supportive devices, which "function as a splint or cradle in order to maintain a resemblance of turgidity."

Actually, it is hilarious. It almost gave me a browner. These points are part of their new guideline revision for "external penile rigidity devices." Seriously, what about those people with built-in inflatable devices? Can they travel? What's next on the list? Chocolate penis hats? Robotech Thrusters? Pink blowjob machines? Rubber penis builders?

We demand answers! This safety law's nonsense to achieve a false sense of security has to stop at once. [Star Telegram]

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
car-tech jalopnik paint porsche

Porsche Develops New Tech To Give Drivers What They Have Always Wanted: Gigantic Fingerprints On The Hood

If there’s one thing you can say about Porsche, it’s that they have an almost preternatural ability to sense what drivers really, really want from their cars. Porsche’s new announcement about their newly-developed direct printing tech really reinforces this idea: finally, after years of unrequited desire, Porsche will allow buyers to print a giant version of their fingerprint on their hoods. Finally, right?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles