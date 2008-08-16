Senseo Latte Select is Frothing for Coffee

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I know people like the Philips Senseo coffee pod system—I'm a snob and refuse to try it—so just for you folks, Philips is releasing a new version of the Senseo that can make froofy milk drinks, too. Called the Senseo Latte Select, it appears to be identical to the old Senseo but now features a new milk compartment that can whip up cappuccino, latte macchiato, or cafe latte on request—plus that milk compartment can be cleaned "with the touch of a button." Coming to Europe this September for about US$280, you've gotta make a lotta latte to pay it off. [Philips via Single Serve Coffee]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
If there’s one thing you can say about Porsche, it’s that they have an almost preternatural ability to sense what drivers really, really want from their cars. Porsche’s new announcement about their newly-developed direct printing tech really reinforces this idea: finally, after years of unrequited desire, Porsche will allow buyers to print a giant version of their fingerprint on their hoods. Finally, right?

