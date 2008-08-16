Senseo Latte Select is Frothing for Coffee

I know people like the Philips Senseo coffee pod system—I'm a snob and refuse to try it—so just for you folks, Philips is releasing a new version of the Senseo that can make froofy milk drinks, too. Called the Senseo Latte Select, it appears to be identical to the old Senseo but now features a new milk compartment that can whip up cappuccino, latte macchiato, or cafe latte on request—plus that milk compartment can be cleaned "with the touch of a button." Coming to Europe this September for about US$280, you've gotta make a lotta latte to pay it off. [Philips via Single Serve Coffee]