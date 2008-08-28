Sennheiser's MX W1 Wireless Headphones Offer Awesome Wireless Audio

We first got a glimpse of these wireless headphones back in January, right around the time of CES. They use Kleer Wireless technology, which allows for crystal clear stereo transmission over wireless, which means better sound quality than A2DP stereo Bluetooth.

Well, the good news is that they're now available in Australia (have been for a few weeks now, actually) for $750. While that may appear to be a little steep, it does include the two wireless earphones (which twist to fit into your ear, no matter how large your lughole), a transmitter (which plugs in via a 3.5mm headphone jack), a carrying case with integrated charger (good for 3 charges on the road, apparently), plus the obligatory cables and whatnot.

The question is whether or not the superior sound quality and freedom from cables is worth the cost. Well, it did win the best headphone product at the recent EISA awards, so it can't be too bad.

And if that doesn't sell it for you, maybe the fact that multiple sets of these wireless 'phones can listen to the same source, meaning you can share your love for Justin Timberlake with your other wireless earphone buddies. Does it get any better?

[Syntec]