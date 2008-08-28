How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sennheiser's MX W1 Wireless Headphones Offer Awesome Wireless Audio

sennheiser_mx-w1.jpgWe first got a glimpse of these wireless headphones back in January, right around the time of CES. They use Kleer Wireless technology, which allows for crystal clear stereo transmission over wireless, which means better sound quality than A2DP stereo Bluetooth.

Well, the good news is that they're now available in Australia (have been for a few weeks now, actually) for $750. While that may appear to be a little steep, it does include the two wireless earphones (which twist to fit into your ear, no matter how large your lughole), a transmitter (which plugs in via a 3.5mm headphone jack), a carrying case with integrated charger (good for 3 charges on the road, apparently), plus the obligatory cables and whatnot.

The question is whether or not the superior sound quality and freedom from cables is worth the cost. Well, it did win the best headphone product at the recent EISA awards, so it can't be too bad.

And if that doesn't sell it for you, maybe the fact that multiple sets of these wireless 'phones can listen to the same source, meaning you can share your love for Justin Timberlake with your other wireless earphone buddies. Does it get any better?

[Syntec]

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
car-tech jalopnik paint porsche

Porsche Develops New Tech To Give Drivers What They Have Always Wanted: Gigantic Fingerprints On The Hood

If there’s one thing you can say about Porsche, it’s that they have an almost preternatural ability to sense what drivers really, really want from their cars. Porsche’s new announcement about their newly-developed direct printing tech really reinforces this idea: finally, after years of unrequited desire, Porsche will allow buyers to print a giant version of their fingerprint on their hoods. Finally, right?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles