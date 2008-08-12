Scope Clock Puts The Cathode Ray Tube Back in Time-Telling

This is the Scope Clock, from designer David Forbes, and if you're into retro-tech chic gadgets, this thing will beat any nixie clock hands down. Just look at it: a cathode ray tube encased in acrylic, with GPS time automagically captured for accuracy, and the ability to display digital or analogue clock faces. It's fabulous, and its rear-end is jammed with controls you'd never have thought to see on a clock: an astigmatism knob, anyone? This is the prototype, but there's a limited-edition version to go on sale soon, at a respectably high US$999. [Cathode Corner via Gizmo Watch via DVice]