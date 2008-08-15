Save Water by Barbecuing Your Poop

Looking to save water? Say hello to the EcoJohn, a toilet that uses no water. Instead, after you do what you do, you "close the lid and a large, screw-like auger turns and carries the waste to the burn chamber where the propane burner then bakes urine, feces and paper into ashes." Wow, that's horrifying! This thing isn't even classified as a toilet. It's classified as a barbecue. If you're looking for a sure-fire way to ruin your family's summer cookout plans, I think you just found it. [OC Register via Neatorama]