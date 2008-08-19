SATA Rev 3 Specs Will Be Faster Than SATA 1 and 2 Combined

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

New SATA specs!! The governing body of SATA (known as SATA-IO) has announced their SATA Revision 3.0 specifications, which is important because it will dictate the transfer speeds of internal hard drives (among other things). SATA Rev 3 will hit data transfers up to 6 Gbps (the original maxed at 1.5 Gbps and sequel reached 3 Gbps) and allow for better power management. Sounds good...it's just too bad there's not a hard drive on the market that can read or write at 6 Gbps. (Well, other than this crazy rig.) [SATA-IO via Electronista]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
