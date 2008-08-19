SATA Rev 3 Specs Will Be Faster Than SATA 1 and 2 Combined

New SATA specs!! The governing body of SATA (known as SATA-IO) has announced their SATA Revision 3.0 specifications, which is important because it will dictate the transfer speeds of internal hard drives (among other things). SATA Rev 3 will hit data transfers up to 6 Gbps (the original maxed at 1.5 Gbps and sequel reached 3 Gbps) and allow for better power management. Sounds good...it's just too bad there's not a hard drive on the market that can read or write at 6 Gbps. (Well, other than this crazy rig.) [SATA-IO via Electronista]