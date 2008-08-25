Sassy DIY Talking Robot Tells You How to Assemble Sassy DIY Talking Robot



This sassy little thing is the brainchild of L. Scott Hudson, who recently participated in MAKE's Dorkbot Austin robot building event. This gal is kind of like the Twitter box bot we wrote about this week (also a MAKE find), but it's got the added bonus of moxie. It also gives you step-by-step self-assembly instructions in the video. See? Robots are ready to start building themselves. Earth: Doomed.

The instructions are simple enough. There's the Microsoft speech API, the LED mouth, some circuitry, and lastly the googly plastic eyes from a craft store. It's certainly no EVE, but it's a start. [MAKE via Tecnhabob]