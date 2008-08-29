Samsung's New Cameras Are Cheap Excuse to Show Hot Biker Girl

For some strange and sick reason, Samsung is one of those manufacturers who doesn't think that girl power is the future of gadgetry, and instead assumes that all digital camera buyers are sex-obsessed men, basement World of Warcraft players with a large hadron collider for all things leather and large female attributes, all of them eager to try their new Fall 2008 camera lineup on a blonde riding a bike. And they are right. Miss Samsung Biker Girl, we love you (but not more than we love Miss IFA).

Here's their full line of cameras for Fall 2008:

NV100HD - The Ultimate HD Experience

Thanks to the resolution of 14.7 megapixels and a 28mm wide-angle Schneider lens with focal length and 3.6x optical zoom, the NV100HD garanties sharp, clear and detailed images with every shot. Being at present the most sophisticated point-and-shoot digital camera in the Samsung portfolio, the NV100HD continues the success of it's predecessor, the NV24HD, with high-definition 720p video function and Dual Image Stabilization.

The NV100HD scores with it's all metal building and silver finish. A red highlight adds to the camera's elegance, providing a modern flare to the impressive design. Although compact, a 3 inch touch-screen hVGA (460K pixels) LCD with Samsung's Smart Touch 2.0 technology dominates the back of the camera, giving the user convenient access the camera's dynamic features and advanced controls - all by a gentle touch of his finger. This does not only enhance the user's experience but provides for a much more appealing design.

NV9 - Built for Mobility, Designed for Style

Samsung's NV9 is an ultra compact, 10.2 megapixel digital camera featuring a large 2.7 inch LCD, internal 5x optical zoom and Dual Image Stabilisation. The NV9 offers a variety of latest multimedia gadgets like personal media player, MP3 and text viewer for perfect entertainment.

The NV9 has a metal body measuring 95x59.9x21.3mm and incorporating a unique design element - the "Mini Dashboard". Small gauges next to the power button display remaining battery life and memory capacity making it easy for the user to survey.. Enhanced sensitivity of the NV9's CCD sensor and Dual Image Stabilisation guarantee images in low-light situations, especially when the use of a flash is not desired.

Users also benefit from a comprehensive suite of automatic controls designed to help them capture better images, portraits and group shots of family and friends in particular. The NV9's Face Detection Technology makes it easy taking snapshots of one's family and friends, as it detects up to nine faces and automatically focuses and exposures for perfect composition and image quality. Furthermore, Smile Shot technology detects changes in the expression of the subject and automatically takes a photo while Blink Detection ensures that the subject's eyes are open - which is often difficult to distinguish on an LCD screen.

L310W - Never Miss a Smiling Face

The ideal camera for intermediate users, the L310W offers features that normally come along with high-end and more expensive digital cameras, thus an impressive resolution of 13.6 megapixels, Dual Image Stabilisation, 2.7 inch LCD, and a 3.6x, 28mm wide-angle optical zoom lens that significantly improves the user's ability to photograph the desired scenery.

Different from standard 35mm lenses the L310W's 28mm wide-angle lens permits the user to explore his creativity. Users can easily leverage the increased viewing angle of the L310W's wide-angle lens, especially when shooting landscapes or groups of family and friends.

The L310W offers further user-friendly features, including 11 scene modes, Auto Red Eye Fix and MPEG-4 video recording, Beauty Shot, Self Portrait, Face Detection, Blink Detection, and Smile Shot technology, enhancing the digital imaging experience.

The L310W also offers Function Description and a Photo Help Guide. Function Description provides a brief and easy-to-understand description of each setting when scrolling through the camera's menu, helping the user determine which setting matches best his scenario. The camera's Photo Help Guide is another intuitive component of the camera. Photo Help Guide offers a guided tour of how to take better images as well as easy-to-follow tips instructing on how to obtain excellent results.

L201 - Style Slimmed to Perfection

The Samsung L201 is an ultra-slim, compact point-and-shoot digital camera featuring a resolution of 10.2 megapixels, a 3x optical zoom lens and 2.7-inch intelligent LCD that automatically brightens or dims with the exposure to light.

For added versatility, the new L201 features Face Detection, Self Portrait, and Digital Image Stabilisation technology. Face Detection Technology makes it easy taking snapshots of one's family and friends, as it detects up to nine faces and automatically focuses and exposures for perfect composition and image quality. The unique Self Portrait mode makes it easy to take a self portrait: When in Self Portrait mode, the L201 automatically detects the user's face, adjusts focus and exposure, and will only shoot a photo if the subject is centred within a given frame. Samsung's improved Digital Image Stabilisation (DIS) further helps the user capture blur-free images.

With 11 scene modes the camera enables to capture the most superb image. In addition, the L201 features Function Description and a Photo Help Guide. Function Description provides a brief and easy-to-understand description of each setting when scrolling through the camera's menu, helping the user determine which setting matches best his scenario. The camera's Photo Help Guide is another intuitive component of the camera. Photo Help Guide offers a guided tour of how to take better images as well as easy-to-follow tips instructing on how to obtain excellent results.

S1070 - Capture Memories, Everyday

S1070 is a well-featured compact camera with a premium quality 10.2 mega-pixel image sensor. Coupled with a 3x optical zoom lens and intelligent 2.7" LCD screen, the S1070 offers everything the hardware demanding photographer could require, with intuitive ease-of-use and special features like Digital Image Stabilisation, that helps compensating unwanted camera movement and subject blur - so pictures are always in sharp focus.

The S1070 also features Samsung's Intelligent Face Detection Technology detecting the subject's face and automatically adjusting auto focus and auto exposure to ensure an ideal composition and perfect image quality for portraits.