Samsung's Black Edition Credit-Card Sized 1.8-inch HDDs Are Tiny, Shiny

Samsung's taking its large-capacity 1.8-inch HDDs (found inside the Macbook Air, iPod, etc) and throwing them into this sleek bus-powered credit-card-sized casing, which looks to be about as small a form factor we're going to see for a 1.8-inch drive. They're only available in Asia at the moment, and on the high end (120GB) they're pricey (almost US$300, but available on Chinese sites for considerably less). On the low end, a 20GB version that can basically fit in your wallet is around US$45—not bad, if you're not feeling the flash route. And the form factor is pretty hot; "The Storage World In Hand," indeed. [Everything USB via Gadget Lab]