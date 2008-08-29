Samsung X360 Laptop is Skinny, Marches into MacBook Air, Lenovo X300 Territory

It's pretty clear where Samsung is going with the X360 laptop when you notice it's branded it as "lighter than air" and say it's the "lightest notebook in its 13.3 inch class" since it weighs just 1.27 kg. Inside there's a 45nm Core 2 Duo mobile processor, mated to a 1280 x 800 pixel LED-backlit screen, and the machine has no internal DVD drive: instead it comes with an external one. Sounds a little familiar, no? But the battery life is claimed to be 10 hours, by Samsung, and it's got a full array of ports, including an RJ45 socket for wired LAN, a mic-in, three USB 2.0 sockets, a PCI express card slot and a HDMI socket. Somewhat strangely it's also been "sprinkled" with nano silver ion powder to keep the keyboard bacteria-free. It'll be available in September in some European countries, and Russia, China and Hong Kong, but there's no info on the US release or pricing. Extensive press release below.

Even though it is the lightest notebook in its 13.3 inch class,

weighing a miniscule 1.27 kg*,

the Samsung X360 incorporates all of the extensive functionality

demanded by ultra mobile and results-driven professionals. Unlike the

claims of some other "light" notebooks, the X360 is fully featured

without compromise, including 3 USB ports, a built-in HDMI (High

Definition Multimedia Interface) connection, a 34mm express card slot

and VGA output. For fast and easy transfer of documents, images, video

or music it incorporates a highly flexible 7 in 1 memory card reader,

Bluetooth 2.0+EDR* (Enhanced Data Rate) and super-fast 802.11n

wireless technology. It also boasts an integrated digital motion

camera, so it's easy to stay in touch with colleagues or friends using

video-conferencing or live messaging. But there is more, for business

and home office users the X360 incorporates a 10/100/1000 Ethernet LAN

connection and support for Samsung P-Dock, docking station - which

simplifies cabling and provides a 'single click' connection and easy

access to a wide variety of ports..

"The X360 pushes back the boundaries of form and function to deliver

real style with substance," said HS Kim, Executive Vice President of

Samsung Computer Systems Division. "It offers a tremendous reduction

in size and weight but without compromising on functionality, so users

have everything they need for life on the move," Mr. Kim added.

The X360 will be available from September this year in European

countries including UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy, and also in

Russia, China and Hong Kong.

For non stop productivity on the move, the X360 incorporates a

removable 6 cell battery that enables up to 10 hours continuous use -

making all day mobile computing a practical reality. Its efficient

power consumption is supported by the use of Intel(R) Centrino(R) 2

Ultra Low Voltage processor technology and an innovative 13.3" WXGA

(1280x800) LED screen, whose backlight technology consumes

significantly less power but delivers around 33 percent improved

brightness over a traditional LCD screen, so it is easier to work in a

range of conditions. And with security at a premium, it even has a

secure biometric fingerprint and trusted platform module

authentication system to ensure that your data is always fully

protected.

With its captivating craftsmanship, the X360's Protect-O-Edge casing

is built using durable magnesium alloy to provide amazing strength and

superior reliability coupled with enhanced ergonomics and premium

styling. And, wherever possible, Samsung uses its own components from

memory, batteries and screens. This focus on manufacturing excellence

means Samsung mobile computers have one of the best reliability

records in the industry, lowering the total cost ownership.

The X360 also features the option of an ultra-fast and reliable 128GB

Solid State Drive (SSD)*, which significantly enhances performance

compared to a typical hard disk drive (HDD), with a boot time that is

25-50 percent faster and data access times that are 300 percent faster

(53 MB/s) for reading and 150 percent faster (28 MB/s) for writing.

With no moving parts SSDs also weigh less, uses significantly less

power and are less prone to errors and damage - in fact, the X360 is

equipped to withstand twice the impact of the hard-drive-enabled

model. So, the notebook will perform faster and last even longer.

Finally, the X360 features an amazing Samsung innovation - Silver Nano

Technology. By sprinkling incredibly small, nano-sized silver ion

powder on the keyboard your system will remain "bacteria free" for

even longer.

FEATURES:

World class mobile performance

Featuring state of the art Intel(R) Centrino(R) 2 Ultra Low Voltage

processor technology, which delivers unrivalled performance, energy

efficiency and connectivity too keep you working longer. The X360

comes with the all new 45 nano-meter sized Intel(R) Core™2 Duo mobile

processor, which literally puts the power of two processors into one,

so you can open up all of your favourite applications with no

compromise on performance.

Sharper display

Its 13.3" wide display provides up to 30% more viewing area than

traditional screens and allows you to enjoy photo-like image quality,

greater viewing angles and better text legibility, reducing eye strain

and therefore increasing productivity. Using LED technology also means

that the screen is thinner, up to 33% brightness, and uses much less

power than traditional LCD screen. Even the durability of the system

is better, because there are fewer breakable parts.

Light Weight and Durable

Despite being ultra lightweight and slim at just 1.27kg, the X360 is

built to last. It's durable Protect-o-Edge(c) casing provides amazing

strength and superior reliability. As a result, the X360 is more than

capable of withstanding the inevitable hardships of life on the move,

which all translates into a measurably lower Total Cost of Ownership.

Simple data sharing

Incorporating a 7 in 1 memory card reader (MS, MS Pro, SD, SDHC, MMC,

MMC plus, xD) and 3 x USB ports, it lets you to seamlessly move data

from your digital camera, camcorder, MP3 player or PDA straight to the

notebook. Alternatively you can use the Bluetooth 2.0+EDR* (Enhanced

Data Rate) capability to quickly connect to other Bluetooth devices at

speeds that are 3x faster than previous generations.

Wireless World

Featuring the super fast 802.11a/b/g/n wireless, delivering up to five

times the performance and up to twice the range of previous-generation

technologies.*

*Based on Factory specification

Your connection to the Digital World

For the ultimate in viewing experiences simply connect it to your HD

monitor, Television (HDTV) or home theatre system using the X360's

built-in HDMI (High Definition Multimedia Interface) connection, which

allows 100% transmission of visual and audio digital signals, and

experience richer colours, beautiful rendering and perfect image and

sound reproduction.

Smile, you are on camera*

Featuring an integrated 1.3 mega pixel digital motion camera, it

offers a simple way to keep in touch with friends or family, using

video-conferencing or live messaging.

Optimised graphics, premium experience

Featuring the new Intel(R) Graphics Media Accelerator X4500 graphics

core, which dynamically allocates system memory to provide incredible

visual quality, faster graphics performance and flexible display

options.

Revolutionary Battery Life

The battery life is vastly improved. It can deliver battery powered

performance of up to 6-10 hours based on usage scenario. The longer

battery life is guaranteed by the LED display and the flash-based SSD

which require less power to run.

Huge 128GB Solid State drive

Its Solid State Drive (SSD) has a boot time that is 25-50 percent

faster than systems that employ a traditional, rotational hard disk

drive (HDD). Overall system performance is also significantly

enhanced, as the SSD is capable of reading 300 times faster (53 MB/s)

and writes 150 percent faster (28 MB/s) than typical HDDs, and the

seek time (the amo unt of time required to find information in the

system memory) is also greatly reduced. Having no moving parts means

that power consumption is reduced dramatically, extending battery

life, and it is capable of withstanding much greater impacts, so there

is no loss of data.

Bacteria free

By sprinkling incredibly small, nano-sized silver ion powder on the

keyboard your system will remain "bacteria free" - for even longer.

Total security

For complete peace of mind, the X360 incorporates a secure biometric

fingerprint authentication system and a trusted platform module, so

your valuable information will always remain safe from prying eyes -

and you may never need to remember another password!

Fast docking

Is compatible with Samsung's P-Dock docking station, which simplifies

cabling and provides a 'single click' connection and easy access to a

wide variety of ports, including Serial, 5 x USB, LAN, HDMI, SIO,

e-SATA and DVI (Digital Video Interface) to deliver outstanding

digital image quality on large displays and projectors.

ECO friendly

Samsung's own certification mark (ECO), which guarantees ECO-friendly

features, including removal of hazardous substances and material,

optimised energy efficiency and effective material usage for a more

environmentally friendly product.

Warranty, On Time, On Us

All this is backed up with the peace of mind that your notebook is

protected by Samsung's class leading warranty service. In the unlikely

event that something goes wrong with your notebook, the Samsung

International warranty infrastructure will provide you with a fast

track collection repair and return service for your notebook in order

to minimise disruption and get you back working as quickly as

possible.

X360 Specifications

* based on factory specification, Subject to change. Errors and

omissions accepted. Battery life based on mobile Mark test scores that

will vary based on configuration

Processor

Intel(R) Centrino(R) 2 ULV Processor Technology (FSB 800MHz)

Operating System

- Genuine Microsoft Windows(R) Vista(R) Home Basic

- Genuine Microsoft Windows(R) Vista(R) Home Premium

- Genuine Microsoft Windows(R) Vista(R) Business

Memory

- DDR3 1066MHz 1GB ~ 4GB

LCD

- 13.3" WXGA (1280 x 800) SuperBright(c) LED backlit

HDD

- 64/ 128 GB Solid State Drive

- 120 GB (5400 rpm S-ATA)

Optical Drive

- External DVD Super Multi Dual Layer Writer

Graphics Processor

- Intel(R) Graphics Media Accelerator X4500 graphics core

Wireless LAN

- Intel 802.11 a/b/g/n

- Bluetooth 2.0 + Enhanced Data Rate*

LAN

10/100/1000 Ethernet

I / O Ports

- 7-in-1 Card Reader (MS, MS Pro, SD, SDHC, MMC, MMC plus, xD)

- 3 x USB 2.0

- 1 x PCI Express Card Slot (34 mm)

- 1 x HDMI

- 1 x Headphone-out

- 1 x Mic in

- 1 x Integrated Mic

- 1 x VGA Port

- 1 x RJ45 (LAN)

- 1 x Docking Port

Multimedia

1.3 Mega Pixel Web Camera*

Battery Life

Up to 10 hours