Samsung Updates Syncmaster Monitor Range: 2233HZ and 2243HZ

Among its raft of new products at IFA, Samsung has updated its Syncmaster range of monitors (last heard about with the double-screened edition) with two new 22-inchers that have "enhanced motion picture acceleration" tech for reduced ghosting. The new tech reduces the motion-picture response time from 27ms to 9ms, which Samsung says is good for gaming (though with 2ms monitors about, it seems pretty sucky.) Both have 1680 x 1050 pixels and a 30,000:1 contrast ratio, with the main differences between the 2233HZ and the 2243HZ being in styling: the 2233 is curvier, whereas the 2243 is more "corporate suit" square. There's no info on price or release date, but for monitor fanatics, the press release is below.

Berlin, Germany, August 29, 2008 - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, a

global leader in digital media and digital convergence technologies,

today unveiled a new technology designed to produce clearer images

that make it most suitable for game and video playing. It also

unveiled two new monitors equipped with the technology.

The technology called "Enhanced MPA" has been developed to reduce

ghosting effects, which are seen as weak points of LCD monitors. Based

on the existing Motion Picture Accelerator (MPA), this new technology

opens a new chapter in improving the image quality of LCD monitors.

Thanks to the technology, the Motion Picture Response Time (MPRT) of

the two monitors (SyncMaster 2233HZ, SyncMaster 2243HZ) has been

reduced from 27 ms to 9 ms, making them most suitable for game and

video playing.

Yongjin Park, Vice President of Samsung Visual Display Division said,

Samsung hopes to show its outstanding technological capability via

innovative products equipped with enhanced MPA technology.

"I believe that the new products and technology will boost Samsung

monitors' status as a technology and design leader," Mr. Park added.

In addition, the two monitors support a high resolution of 1680*1050

and a dynamic contrast ratio of 30,000:1. Also, their designs match

with both B2B and B2C market demands, allowing consumers to choose

their desired design depending on user environment.

Samsung believes these new monitors will satisfy high-end users such

as professional gamers as well as general users who want to enjoy

multimedia contents to its full extent.

In particular, the company will expand its share in the B2B LCD

monitor market with these products by introducing them to those areas

where CRT monitors are still in use because of ghosting effects, such

as airport security.

Specifications

Model

2233HZ

2243HZ

Panel

Viewable area

22" wide

Brightness

300cd

Response Time (ms)(typ.)

5ms

Maximum Resolution

1680x1050

Color Supported

16.7M

Input Connectors

D-sub/DVD-D

USB powered hub option

1Up, 2Down (2233HZ)

1Up, 4Down (2243HZ)

Special Features

2233HZ

Enhanced MPA on/off

MagicBright3,Off timer, Image Size Colour Effect, Customised key,

MagicWizard & MagicTune with Asset Management, Windows Vista Premium,

DVI with HDCP, Safe Mode (DownScaling in UXGA)

2243HZ

Enhanced MPA on/off

MagicBright3,Off timer, Image Size Colour Effect, Customised key,

MagicWizard & MagicTune with Asset Management, Windows Vista Premium,

DVI with HDCP, MagicRotation S/W(Pivot), Safe Mode (DownScaling in

UXGA)

* Specifications are subject to change without notice