Samsung Updates Syncmaster Monitor Range: 2233HZ and 2243HZ

Among its raft of new products at IFA, Samsung has updated its Syncmaster range of monitors (last heard about with the double-screened edition) with two new 22-inchers that have "enhanced motion picture acceleration" tech for reduced ghosting. The new tech reduces the motion-picture response time from 27ms to 9ms, which Samsung says is good for gaming (though with 2ms monitors about, it seems pretty sucky.) Both have 1680 x 1050 pixels and a 30,000:1 contrast ratio, with the main differences between the 2233HZ and the 2243HZ being in styling: the 2233 is curvier, whereas the 2243 is more "corporate suit" square. There's no info on price or release date, but for monitor fanatics, the press release is below.
Berlin, Germany, August 29, 2008 - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, a
global leader in digital media and digital convergence technologies,
today unveiled a new technology designed to produce clearer images
that make it most suitable for game and video playing. It also
unveiled two new monitors equipped with the technology.
The technology called "Enhanced MPA" has been developed to reduce
ghosting effects, which are seen as weak points of LCD monitors. Based
on the existing Motion Picture Accelerator (MPA), this new technology
opens a new chapter in improving the image quality of LCD monitors.
Thanks to the technology, the Motion Picture Response Time (MPRT) of
the two monitors (SyncMaster 2233HZ, SyncMaster 2243HZ) has been
reduced from 27 ms to 9 ms, making them most suitable for game and
video playing.
Yongjin Park, Vice President of Samsung Visual Display Division said,
Samsung hopes to show its outstanding technological capability via
innovative products equipped with enhanced MPA technology.
"I believe that the new products and technology will boost Samsung
monitors' status as a technology and design leader," Mr. Park added.
In addition, the two monitors support a high resolution of 1680*1050
and a dynamic contrast ratio of 30,000:1. Also, their designs match
with both B2B and B2C market demands, allowing consumers to choose
their desired design depending on user environment.
Samsung believes these new monitors will satisfy high-end users such
as professional gamers as well as general users who want to enjoy
multimedia contents to its full extent.
In particular, the company will expand its share in the B2B LCD
monitor market with these products by introducing them to those areas
where CRT monitors are still in use because of ghosting effects, such
as airport security.
Specifications
Model
2233HZ
2243HZ
Panel
Viewable area
22" wide
Brightness
300cd
Response Time (ms)(typ.)
5ms
Maximum Resolution
1680x1050
Color Supported
16.7M
Input Connectors
D-sub/DVD-D
USB powered hub option
1Up, 2Down (2233HZ)
1Up, 4Down (2243HZ)
Special Features
2233HZ
Enhanced MPA on/off
MagicBright3,Off timer, Image Size Colour Effect, Customised key,
MagicWizard & MagicTune with Asset Management, Windows Vista Premium,
DVI with HDCP, Safe Mode (DownScaling in UXGA)
2243HZ
Enhanced MPA on/off
MagicBright3,Off timer, Image Size Colour Effect, Customised key,
MagicWizard & MagicTune with Asset Management, Windows Vista Premium,
DVI with HDCP, MagicRotation S/W(Pivot), Safe Mode (DownScaling in
UXGA)
* Specifications are subject to change without notice