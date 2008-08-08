How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Samsung R450 Messager Phone Has Sidekick-Like Keypad, Awkward Neologism

Samsung's new SCH-R450 mobile phone is all very nice I'm sure: with a horizontal-slider QWERTY keyboard, 1.3-megapixel cam, 2.1-inch TFT, advanced voice recognition, Bluetooth, MP3 player, microSD slot... it's got the standard lot. But where Samsung has really succeeded here is in its name: "messager" doesn't exist. Yes, there are messengers who deliver messages, and even AOL calls its service "Instant Messenger." But messager, no. Come on Samsung, if you're trying to compete with the Sidekick you need a better name for this gizmo. Should've called it the Samsung Massager... it would have sold like hot cakes. Press release below.

DALLAS —(Business Wire)— Aug. 8, 2008 Samsung Telecommunications America (Samsung Mobile), today announced the availability of the Samsung Messager(TM) (SCH-r450) to MetroPCS customers at authorised dealer locations and company-owned retail locations. The Samsung Messager sports a sleek horizontal slider-design and QWERTY keyboard, making it easy for users to travel light and stay in touch while on the go.

"The stylish horizontal slider of the Samsung Messager is easy to use," said Bill Ogle, Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung Telecommunications America. "The Samsung Messager's attractive layout and QWERTY keyboard is a great fit for people who love text messaging."

Available in black, the Messager is packed with a powerful feature set, including a built-in 1.3 megapixel camera, SMS, MMS, email and IM messaging capabilities(1), advanced voice recognition, Bluetooth(R) wireless technology and speakerphone for easy, hands-free operation. The Messager's MP3 player boasts a rich user interface, while the external micro SD slot provides the user with up to 2GB of memory support.

For more information on where to purchase the Samsung Messager, please visit metropcs.com or samsungwireless.com.

Key features of the Samsung Messager include:

— Horizontal Slider with QWERTY Keyboard

— Stereo Bluetooth(R) Wireless Technology

— MP3 Player (microSD)

— 1.3 Megapixel Camera

— Messaging Services

— Advanced Voice Recognition

— Speakerphone

— Dimensions: 4.4" x 2.0" x 0.7"

— Display: 2.1" 262K TFT, 176X220 pixels

[Samsung]

