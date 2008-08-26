How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Samsung Brings LED Backlighting Down to 40-inch Sets

Among a giant drop of Asia-only Samsung sets today is one nice tidbit—a 40-inch Series 7 LCD with local-dimming LED backlighting, the smallest set yet to do so. The latest US Series 9 LED-lit LCDs we saw recently are definitely on the high end (US$4,200 for a 55-incher), but the PAVV Bordeauk 780 (similar to the 850 being shown off by the lovely ladies above) shows that Samsung is keen to push energy-saving, black-enhancing LED tech down the line. It joins all the regular 1080p, 120Hz goodness we've seen before. Good deal. No word on the pricing even in Asia yet. [Tech ON]

