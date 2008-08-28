Samsung A837 Details Hit: Tough to Military Specs, Star Trek-Alike Grill

Over at BoyGeniusReports they've got hold of images and specs of Samsung's upcoming A837 mobile phone, due on AT&T, and it's a gruff one indeed. It's a quad-band, HSDPA-enabled phone, with push-to-talk, aGPS, MP3 player, Bluetooth and a 1.3-megapixel cam. Its military-spec design and toughness make it stand out from similar phones, but not as much as that pierced gold-colour grill on the face. Does it seem a little original Star Trek communicator to you? Due around September 15 for between US$99 and US$150. [BGR]