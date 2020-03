One the games we've been waiting for on the Wii since it was announced eons ago is Samba de Amigo, the revival of the Dreamcast classic. Amazon has posted the first live shots of the maracas attachments for the Wiimote and nunchuck, which are spicy red, just like the ones on the Dreamcast, pre-selling them for US$15 with a Sept. 23 release. If you're getting the game, you should definitely pick up an extra pair for some multiplayer action. [Amazon via Wii Fanboy]