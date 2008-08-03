Sakku Solar Bags Made From Recycled Sails

Solar bags are a great way to charge all your gadgets while out and about, but Switzerland-based bag maker Sakku one ups the green aspect by making its bags out of recycled sails. Each Sakku Buddy comes stamped with a "story" listing the name of the lake or sea which the boat that used the sail is located. Each bag has a 2.5W solar panel and is big enough to contain a 17" notebook. Currently only available in Europe, the Buddy costs either US$275 or US$385, depending on whether you get the chargeable battery option. [Sakku US page via Coolest Gadgets]