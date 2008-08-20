Safe Sex Ringtone for India, Funded by Bill and Melinda Gates

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In order to thwart the spread of HIV in India, "condom a cappella" has been released by an organisation that's funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. A ringtone that's meant to promote safe sex, we thought that it might consist of a crying babies, nasty bodily functions or soliloquies from one's parents, but instead the ringer is a chant of "condom, condom!" And as everyone knows, if people chant a word on a mobile phone ringer, its correlating concept is immediately embraced by the youth of the world. [breitbart]

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
Resetting something—your router, your phone, your bad morning habits—is often an effective and relatively painless way of fixing a problem. The same trick works on web browsers, too. The apps we spend most of our computing time in tend to accumulate all kinds of cruft over time, and clearing that away can solve all manner of ills.

