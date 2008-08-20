Safe Sex Ringtone for India, Funded by Bill and Melinda Gates

In order to thwart the spread of HIV in India, "condom a cappella" has been released by an organisation that's funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. A ringtone that's meant to promote safe sex, we thought that it might consist of a crying babies, nasty bodily functions or soliloquies from one's parents, but instead the ringer is a chant of "condom, condom!" And as everyone knows, if people chant a word on a mobile phone ringer, its correlating concept is immediately embraced by the youth of the world. [breitbart]