Russian Hacker Mob Takes Over Georgian Web During Invasion

Coinciding with the conflict in South Ossetia, the Georgian government is claiming they have lost control of many, if not all, of their governmental web sites and are incapable of using them to update its citizens or the international community. The blog RBNexploit is claiming to be an unofficial spokesman for the Georgian web, and they're alleging that an infamous mafia of hackers for hire, the Russian Business Network, is involved.

The online attacks came on Thursday, a day before fighting began on Friday. Similar DoS attacks on Georgian government sites also struck in July, and if you've seen this video of a Russian MiG-29 shooting down a Georgian UAV, you know these countries are not the greatest of friends. But in much the same way that invading forces have traditionally targeted media outlets first, this type of pre-invasion online warfare attack is surely to become SOP—whether carried out by rogue groups like the RBN or the attacking governments themselves. Or both.

RBNexploit is announcing a conference call with Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili later today for more details. [Ars Technica]

