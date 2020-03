Despite the rumours, it looks like there will be no sunny retirement for the current Kindle. From Amazon's chief spokesperson to the New York Times:

One thing I can tell you for sure is that there will be no new version of the Kindle this year. A new version is possible sometime next year at the earliest.

Oh well, maybe next Christmas. Sorry Timmy, don't cry. Santa still loves you—it's Jeff Bezos who doesn't. [NYT]