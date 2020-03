The Xbox 360 "price cut" in July wasn't so much a price cut as it was a swapping of parts, but Ars says there's an actual price cut coming in September. According to their source—who also told them about the impending 60GB switch-out prior to E3—the Arcade is dropping to US$199, the 60GB Pro to US$299, and the 120GB Elite to US$399. So say we all. [Ars Technica]