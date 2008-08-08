Rumour: The Dark Knight Could Coax Warner into BD-Live Release

Warner Bros, along with plenty others, have been sceptical about BD-Live. WTF is BD-Live, you ask? It's that feature in the Blu-ray spec allowing, among other internet-based functionality, people seated on couches across the US to watch movies simultaneously and chat about them. Now rumour has it that the company is considering The Dark Knight as their first BD-Live disc release for the coming holiday season. We can't wait for two and a half straight hours of:

Jason Chen: I'm Batman!

Mark Wilson: I'm Batman!

Jesus Diaz: I'm Batman!

Matt Buchanan: I'm Batman!

John Mahoney: I'm not that guy from Frasier! [DVDTown Thanks Eric!]