Rumour: New Dual-Touchscreen Nintendo DS in Early '09

This is on the rumour-ier side, but Brian from Kotaku's man deep, deep in Japan has dropped him a tidbit about a new DS that might be in the works—one that bumps up screen sizes and finally replaces the top screen with a touch screen. The Nintendo DT, perhaps? Anyway, this certainly won't be hitting before Christmas, as Kotaku's source says "early next year" if true, which means a lot of DS-gifted kids' smiles may quickly turn to frowns in '09. It makes sense, given Nintendo's excitement-free showing at E3 this year, and how far touchscreen tech has come since the DS first hit, that something DS-related will be brewing for early 2009. [Kotaku]