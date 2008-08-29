Our first day at IFA 2008 is done, and without doubt, the overall winner so far—apart from Miss IFA and her jewels—has been the new Sony ZX1 9.9mm-thin LCD TV, which was absolutely beautiful, followed by the Philips Essence. However, there have been plenty of other things that you can check out here:
Roundup: IFA 2008 Day One
