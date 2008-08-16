Rohos Logon Key Converts Any USB Stick To a Mac Login Key

Rohos Logon Key is a bit of software that can convert any USB key you have into an actual "USB key" to unlock your Mac. The software sits in your login screen and detects the serial number of your USB key (which is unique, but might not be too easy to duplicate) as the identifier to log you in. Quite cool if you need a convenient way to secure your files from friends and relatives, but probably isn't strong enough to deter any professional data thieves. [Rohos via MacNN via TUAW via Everything USB]