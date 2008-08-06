Rogue Escalator Takes Out 20 People At a Tokyo Convention Centre

Beware the next time your ride an escalator at the mall folks. It appears that they are beginning to stage an organised revolt against their passengers. First an escalator chewed up this poor bastard, then one dished out some payback after some tool disrespected it with a joyride. But that was just a warm up because the escalators appear to be getting bolder. Most recently, a rogue escalator took out 20 passengers in a Tokyo convention centre when it inexplicably started going in reverse.

The most serious of the 20 or so injuries reported seems to be a broken leg, but it is clear to me that this escalator was staging a revolt because it was being overloaded by the crush of people. My advice is...stay alert. It is only a matter of time before they start snagging shoelaces with the intent to kill—and once they have a taste for blood there is no turning back. [USA Today]