If you pump this Rocket Iron Man until it reaches maximum power and hit the launch button, it will blast off until it reaches 40 feet (12 metres), where the glide ejects and flies back to Earth, leaving the Rocket Iron Man to fall like a stone, probably on your head. The story of my life in a toy, ladies and gentlemen. For US$35, I'm so getting one, especially because the pump looks like something Duck Rogers would use to blow up Marvin the Martian:

