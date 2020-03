Rock Band 2 is still launching for the Xbox 360 on September 14, but it won't be packaged with any of that nifty hardware. Instead, gamers will have to wait until October 19th (the same time RB2 is coming to all of the other systems) to pick up the US$189 bundle packed with all of the new instruments. We're guessing that hardware shortages are, once again, plaguing the game, or Microsoft just didn't read the fine print on their one month exclusive. [Shacknews via Kotaku]