I'm not entirely sure what is going on here, but I know what I like—and two robots duking it out with medieval weapons is definitely on that list. There are three weapons to choose from—a scythe, ax or a mace and there is some level of human interaction via a computer terminal. To be honest, I wouldn't call what they were doing as "fighting." It's more like an orchestrated mechanical dance with pointy weapons. Still, you've gotta love it. [Geekologie]