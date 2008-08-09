Robotic Luxo Jr. Lamp Is a Must on Every Pixar Fan Desk

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Thinkway Toys's Pixar desk accessory/lamp/toy/thingamabob has a Luxo Jr. that moves and illuminates exactly like in the movie. As you can see in the video, you can activate it with a motion sensor and a remote control, a key ring in the shape of the the ball. It's cool for a piece of plastic, but I wish it really was a full-scale robot version of the iconic Luxo lamp that Pixar used in their second short. Hopefully we will have one of those next decade. A flying one. With lasers. And antimatter torpedoes. [Thinkway Toys via Slashfilm]

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
How To Reset Your Web Browser And Start Again From Scratch

Resetting something—your router, your phone, your bad morning habits—is often an effective and relatively painless way of fixing a problem. The same trick works on web browsers, too. The apps we spend most of our computing time in tend to accumulate all kinds of cruft over time, and clearing that away can solve all manner of ills.

