Robotic Luxo Jr. Lamp Is a Must on Every Pixar Fan Desk

Thinkway Toys's Pixar desk accessory/lamp/toy/thingamabob has a Luxo Jr. that moves and illuminates exactly like in the movie. As you can see in the video, you can activate it with a motion sensor and a remote control, a key ring in the shape of the the ball. It's cool for a piece of plastic, but I wish it really was a full-scale robot version of the iconic Luxo lamp that Pixar used in their second short. Hopefully we will have one of those next decade. A flying one. With lasers. And antimatter torpedoes. [Thinkway Toys via Slashfilm]