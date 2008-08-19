Ricoh R10 Digital Compact Cam is Updated R8, Bigger Screen

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Ricoh's previous-gen R8 digital cam only hit the streets back in February, and it's now being replaced by the new R10. The R10 has a larger 3-inch screen, 7.1x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel CCD sensor that can shoot at ISO80 to ISO1600. There's also four-person face recognition, CCD-shift anti-shake compensation, a 1-cm macro mode and lots of "easy" presets that make the camera do automatic leveling of contrast and sharpness in the images it takes. It's out in black, brown and silver September 5th in Japan at first for around US$450. [DCWatch]

