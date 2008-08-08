Returning Rumours: More Whispers That Google Is Looking To Acquire Sprint For WiMAX

We're not sure where this rumour starts, but the latest potential buyer of Sprint being whispered about is none other that Google Again. The rumours first started late last year, and now they're back, though there's a some substance to this one. Google and Sprint are already partnered on a next-gen WiMAX venture, and as Android slowly finds its way into users hands Google could benefit from a nationwide wireless infrastructure. And we know it has the cash and that Sprint's looking for a buyer. It could happen, but we wouldn't hold our breath. [Kansas City Star]