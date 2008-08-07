Retromodo: 'Sun Lamp Held In Hand Brands Babies'

Medgadget found this 1938 issue of Popular Science with a really, really fun baby branding gadget designed to make sure hospital mixups were a thing of the past. Did it work? Oh, I'm sure it did. Did it eliminate hospital baby mixups? No, because somebody somewhere along the line thought it was a bad idea. We say bring this back! I don't want to raise some dirty stranger's baby for five years before I discover that he or she is not mine. [Medgadget]