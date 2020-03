Another PS3 update, another round of complaints. It seems as if people on the official Playstation forums are having issues with discs not reading, games locking up, and fans blowing out of control under the recent 2.42 firmware update. We don't know if it's just uber-paranoid people who were burned by 2.40 or an actual problem that Sony will need to fix. What about you—any problems with the 2.42 update or are things just peachy? [Playstation.com]