Maybe it's real. Maybe it's a Photoshop. Either way, here's a red HTC Diamond with a Sprint logo on it. The image goes along with months of rumours about a Sprint-based HTC Diamond—one that will have a more curved case than its GSM counterpart along with a battery boost from 900 mAh to 1340 mAh (over 30%). But whether the image is confirmation of these rumours or just a product thereof is not yet known. [Brighthand]