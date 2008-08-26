Rear Projection TVs Only Selling When Super Sized

With the ever-falling prices of flat panel LCD and plasma displays, it was only a matter of time before the rear projection television died a tragic death. Since 2007, their sales in the market under 60 inches have dropped by 32%, meaning that 84% of the rear projections sold today are now 60 inches or over. From what we understand, that includes newer DLP technology as well. Another interesting metric: Just 2 of the 40 HDTVs reviewed by CNet this year have been rear projections. But if you've got the space and don't mind the style, their quality per dollar quotient is still undeniably good. [Crave] [image]