Realistic Nerf Weaponry Combines Laser Sights and The Colour of Death

We love Nerf guns as much as the next adult adolescent male. But there comes a day in all of our lives when we realise that you can't scare the hell out of anyone with a bright orange and pink pistol shooting foam darts. Gizmodo reader Dan solved this problem. He painted all of his gear black and added laser sights. (Well, he didn't put a laser on that Vulcan because, you know, overkill and all.)





And one gun (it's on the bottom of this shot) is actually a combination of a Nerf N-strike Firefly and a P90 AEG airsoft gun. In other words, the gun is shaped like a Nerf weapon, but it's ever so slightly more likely to blind someone. Nice work, Dan!