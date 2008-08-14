RC LED Solar Spotlight Enhances Your Backyard Karaoke

Solar powered spotlights seem like a pretty smart idea for areas of the country that have enough light. Think Geek tested it with a south-facing balcony and it was able to get enough sun power to shine both lights at full power for eight hours. That's pretty impressive, seeing as it's unlikely that you'd be in the dark for eight hours unless you were burying a body in your backyard. What's even better about this version is that it's RC, so you can point it at any direction you want via the 20-foot range IR remote. Hell, you can even shine it at your neighbour's window for eight hours at a time if they're being ridiculously loud. [ThinkGeek]