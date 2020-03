We're always on the prowl for the latest iClone, and this RAmos iMovie is looking like an...interesting...replacement for the iPod touch. Featuring a slim 10mm aluminum-magnesium frame, the T8 doesn't seem to have multitouch, but it will play back RMVB, AVI, FLV, WMV, MPG, MP4, DAT, and 3GP on its 4.3" WQVGA (480×272) display (or through built-in TV-out). And with the 32GB version costing just US$219, you know you're tempted to find out how well this thing would actually work. [Zol via PMPToday]