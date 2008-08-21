RadioShack Flyer Indicates Xbox 360 Price Cuts on Elite, Arcade Systems

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Xbox 360 price cut rumours we've been hearing for September look to be gathering even more steam, as this RadioShack ad shows drops to US$399 for the Elite system and US$199 for the Arcade. That's down US$50 on the Elite and US$80 on Arcade, making your choices a nice smooth progression of Benjamins—US$199/US$299/US$399. The drops are rumoured to hit early next month. UPDATE: We've also just heard from the folks at setteb.it, who have news of an official 60GB upgrade to the 20 GB Xbox 360 system at the same price, €270 in Italy. [Joystiq]

