Quiksilver's The Ray Watch is Confusing, But Eco-Friendly

All those confusing-display watches from Tokyo flash have nothing on the impeccable eco-credentials of Quiksilver's upcoming watch. The Ray is analogue with a 27-jewel movement, though its display is unusual and looks like it'd take a while to get used to... but it's shipped in eco-friendly packaging by ship rather than by air (saving on CO2 emissions) and is made of largely recyclable materials. That's stuff like wood, stainless steel, aluminium, and mineral glass, and though I'm not sure it's the "world's first eco-friendly timepiece" it certainly sounds like a good idea. You'll probably have to be a rich eco-warrior to have one though: it's a limited run of 1,000 pieces, and the price is still to be announced. [Acquiremag]