Just a few days after the Dev Team released its jailbreak tool for the 2.0.2 firmware to Mac users, WinPwn 2.5 and the QuickPwn Tool for Mac have both appeared at about the same time, offering the ability to QuickPwn the latest iPhone and iPod Touch firmwares. In other words, not only can you jailbreak your iPhone or iPod and enjoy sweet, sweet Cydia and Installer action, but you also don't have to go through the irritating process of building a custom firmware and carrying out a lengthy restore in iTunes.

You can download the new WinPwn at this direct link, and pick up a torrent for QuicPwn Tool for Mac here.

[WinPwn and Dev Team - Thanks, Estevan and Jason]