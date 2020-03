The iPhone Dev folks have released QuickPwn, their new iteration of the Pwnage tool. Unlike its predecessor, you don't have to do a full firmware restore to get Installer.app goodness, which is great. Quickpwn itself is still a Windows-only command-line beta, but a rough GUI version has already hit the web. As with all beta iPhone stuff, try at your own risk, and it's unclear as yet if it works with the new 2.0.2 update. [iPhone Dev Blog]