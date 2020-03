Here's a quick tip on how to sync only your address book and calendar with your iPhone—perfect for the times when you want to get in and out and not worry about whether it's going to transfer five albums or back up all your apps. Just use iSync by pulling down the dropdown in the iSync icon and hitting sync there. Remember to set your phone to manual sync in iTunes first or it'll run the whole process normally when you connect your phone. [Mac OSX Hints]